Michigan State baseball beats Western Michigan in 2024 Capital Clash

Michigan State and Western Michigan met on Wednesday night at Jackson Field in Lansing, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, for the 2024 Capital Clash.

The game didn’t need nine innings, though, as the Spartans run-ruled the Broncos, 12-2, in seven innings.

VICTORY FOR MSU!!!! Final score from the 2024 Capital Clash at Jackson Field, home of the @LansingLugnuts: Michigan State 12, Western Michigan 2 (7 innings – run-rule) 2 #FrankJack HRs propel Spartans to win over WMU!!#VictoryForMSU | #CapitalClash pic.twitter.com/LlmgjCUll7 — Michigan State Baseball (@MSUBaseball) April 18, 2024

The Spartans were led by Jack Frank’s two homerun performance.

The Spartans improve to 15-19 on the season, and will play host to Penn State in a 3-game Big Ten series at home this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire