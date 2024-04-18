Advertisement

Michigan State baseball beats Western Michigan in 2024 Capital Clash

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Michigan State and Western Michigan met on Wednesday night at Jackson Field in Lansing, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, for the 2024 Capital Clash.

The game didn’t need nine innings, though, as the Spartans run-ruled the Broncos, 12-2, in seven innings.

The Spartans were led by Jack Frank’s two homerun performance.

The Spartans improve to 15-19 on the season, and will play host to Penn State in a 3-game Big Ten series at home this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire