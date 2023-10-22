Michigan State apologizes for 'inappropriate content' after Hitler featured in scoreboard trivia

Michigan State University has issued an apology after Adolf Hitler was featured in a pregame trivia segment displayed on the Spartan Stadium scoreboard ahead of the Spartans' 49-0 blowout loss to in-state rival Michigan on Saturday.

Hitler was featured in a pregame trivia segment that asked fans where the German dictator was born, according to many photos circulating on social media. Michigan State confirmed Saturday night that Hitler was displayed in the pregame segment the school says was created by a third party.

"MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," the university said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."

The university said it will no longer work with the third-party source that approved the content and "will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future."

The pregame quiz featuring an image of Hitler coincides with a spike in antisemitism amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Less than 90 miles away from Spartan Stadium, a prominent Detroit synagogue board president was found stabbed to death outside her home early Saturday.

It also marks the latest controversy for Michigan State after football coach Mel Tucker was fired after an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint was reported by USA TODAY.

