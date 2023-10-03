Michigan State AD Alan Haller provides community update on football coaching search

On Monday, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller published a note to the community regarding the football head coach situation and subsequent coaching search.

‘Regarding the search, we will thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program. Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates. I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons. I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State.’

You can read the full letter here.

