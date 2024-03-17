Michigan State in 2024 NCAA tournament: Pundits sound off on Mississippi State game

The bracket is officially set: Michigan State basketball will face Mississippi State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament and takes about how the game will go are already flying.

The battle of the two MSUs is the 8-9 seed matchup in the West region, with the winner most likely facing 1-seed North Carolina in the second round. The first two rounds will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a chance to make the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

When the matchup was announced on the CBS bracket reveal, the broadcast praised both teams and said they were intrigued by the matchup. When Michigan State was announced as the lower seed, Clark Kellogg said to watch out for the Spartans because they have a long and successful history of playing spoiler in March under head coach Tom Izzo, who is coaching in March Madness for the 26th straight season.

Last season, Izzo set the NCAA record for most tournament wins as a lower seed (16) when they advanced to the Sweet 16 by taking down 2-seed Marquette in the second round. Izzo also holds the record for most Sweet 16 appearances as a 5 seed or lower (6).

However, not everyone on the bracket reaction shows was siding with Michigan State. On ESPN's bracket reaction show once the full field was set, lead color commentator Jay Bilas said "I think Mississippi State is a superior team to Michigan State" while talking about the Bulldogs' defensive and rebounding ability. Bilas had Mississippi State advancing to the second round before bowing out to North Carolina in his initial reaction.

There will be plenty more takes between now and Thursday when the game tips off to determine which MSU is superior in 2024.

Michigan State's bracket reaction

Even for Izzo, who is going to his 26th straight tournament, hearing his team's name announced in the bracket brought a big smile. Izzo had a nervous look on his face, scrunching his mouth together, moments before the announcement but broke into a grin while pumping his fist in celebration.

The rest of the Michigan State watch party in East Lansing broke into applause and cheers, with some players like Tre Holloman and Carson Cooper dapping each other up after getting confirmation that the season would go on for at least one more game.

Hearing your name called on Selection Sunday >>> pic.twitter.com/S2njIpHTaP — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 17, 2024

