Michigan stands down, to be without Jim Harbaugh for Ohio State game

All of the posturing and pontification is apparently coming to the end when it comes to the battle between the Michigan football team and the Big Ten. According to both parties, the Wolverines have dropped the pursuit of a temporary restraining order that would potentially stay the suspension handed down by commissioner Tony Petitti and the conference just last week.

The university announced the news in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension,” read a statement from Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda. “Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field.

“The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

This of course means that Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for the game at Maryland this Saturday or the titanic clash between Ohio State in Ann Arbor a week later on November 26.

Shortly after Michigan released its statement, the Big Ten followed with one of its own:

“The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver,” the statement read. “Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold.

“The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process.”

Big Ten Conference Statement on University of Michigan Decision https://t.co/JnOzeSz9Z9 pic.twitter.com/U3sBvFfPjv — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 16, 2023

It’s not like the Conference and Michigan will all now sing Kumbaya with Harbaugh leading the chorus, but at least we can all move forward with football on the field, where it should be.

Keep in mind, this does nothing to stop the NCAA from its ongoing investigation that will continue the probe into the sign-stealing allegations of former staffer Connor Stalions. That will continue with further more news on that at a later date. So will the case Harbaugh already served a three-game suspension for as it relates to contact with recruits during a dead period.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire