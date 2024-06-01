Michigan standout CB Will Johnson could add WR duties in ’24

Will Johnson is already a coveted 2025 NFL draft prospect. The Michigan standout is touted as one of the top cornerbacks eligible for next year’s draft as the 2024 college football season approaches.

Johnson could be adding some extra value and sizzle to his draft profile. According to Johnson, the Wolverines offense could tab him to play some wide receiver this fall.

“All the offensive guys love it, and they want me to (play WR),” Johnson said via Clayton Sayfie of On3. “They know what I can do, so hopefully I’m able to do it a little bit.

Michigan CB Will Johnson on potentially playing some wide receiver this season: "There’s a little buzz around the building. … All the offensive guys love it, and they want me to. They know what I can do, so hopefully I’m able to do it a little bit.” Story:… pic.twitter.com/yYud4EXdps — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 31, 2024

Johnson, a 6-2, 205-pounf junior, played both ways in hugh school. He caught over 40 passes and scored six TDs playing wideout at Grosse Pointe South High School in the Detroit area. The Wolverines lost many key offensive pieces, incluidng WRs Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Johnson to the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire