Michigan Stadium to start selling alcohol

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Stadium will start selling alcohol this season, the university announced Thursday.

The Board of Regents has voted to implement a Class C liquor license at Michigan Stadium, according to a release from the University of Michigan. Alcohol sales kick off Aug. 31 at the Big House, with a home game against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The school says the decision comes after “carefully reviewing” how alcohol sales have gone at the Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena. The two venues began selling alcohol in February — and according to the university, no alcohol-related behavioral issues or medical responses have been reported so far.

Michigan Athletics intends to use the revenue for its “operational expenses,” with some of the funds going toward campus research projects, according to the release.

If you want to buy alcohol at a game, you’ll have to show ID, and there will be a limit of two alcoholic beverages per transaction.

The Board of Regents in October voted to authorize applying for liquor licenses at multiple athletic facilities after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation allowing alcohol to be sold at public university sports venues. The university says its liquor license allows alcohol sales at the facilities during Michigan events, as well as at a few non-athletic events each year.

