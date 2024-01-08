Michigan sports memorabilia collector creates personal Wolverines museum in his basement

Kenn Domerese’s loyalties are apparent from the doorstep of his home in Fenton.

The one-of-a-kind University of Michigan themed Jeep parked in the driveway is just a tease to the hundreds of items of historic sports memorabilia waiting inside.

The collection started nearly 30 years ago when the Flint native and 49-year coaching veteran came across a framed score sheet from the Michigan Wolverine’s first national championship in 1901.

The Wolverines wouldn’t play in another Rose Bowl until 1948, and Domerese found himself searching for more pieces of 20th-century Wolverine history.

Walking down the stairs to his “man cave” is a full-size ship helm, with a golden football at its center and enclosed by Rose Bowl pendants made by Henry Ford for then football coach Harry Kipke to commemorate the 1930 Big Ten championship.

University of Michigan superfan and retired teacher Kenn Domerese, 73, stands on the basement stairs inside his home in Fenton on Saturday, Jan. 06, 2024. Domerese has hundreds of pieces of University of Michigan memorabilia.

Among Domerese’s favorite collectibles is sheet music, currently framed in the hallway leading down to Domerese’s maize and blue basement. One, dating back to 1898, is adorned with a cheerleader wearing Michigan’s original colors of light baby blue and pale white.

Domerese said he is among the top five U-M sports collectors in the country with close to 500 pieces of memorabilia — the oldest piece being a football cane dating back to 1895. Domerese said the top collectors communicate with each other often to share tips for new finds or to exchange goods — it’s become a community.

He frequently gets phone calls from families of passed loved ones looking for a safe home for their treasures.

“In this one case … she said I would rather somebody that loves (University of) Michigan get it than (anyone),” he said.

Domerese, who turns 74 this month, is a retired physical education teacher currently in his 49th year of coaching track and cross country. With 187 all-state runners under his belt, Domerese said he’s turned his attention to coaching his family — one of his seven grandchildren, 13-year-old Lennox Naswell, placed second in the 2023 5K Bobby Creme Road Race.

Now, framed photos of Naswell have been added to the walls, next to the signed jacket of legendary wide receiver Anthony Carter and scorecards from Michigan’s third All-American William Heston.

Domerese said he’ll continue collecting until he kicks the bucket, and credits it with reinvigorating his life after retirement.

“I really just love sports and I love the hunt,” he said. “When I commit to something, I’m all in — and that drive for having a passion is something I hope my players can take home with them.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan sports memorabilia collector creates personal Wolverines museum