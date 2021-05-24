Michigan softball eliminated from NCAA tournament with epic fourth-inning collapse

Finally, when it absolutely seemed like no hits and no runs were coming in Seattle, they did.

Sunday started with Michigan softball losing its first try at advancing to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament, two-hit by the Huskies’ all-everything pitcher, Gabbie Plain in a 2-0 loss. That forced a late winner-take-all final regional final between the Volverines and the Huskies. In that game’s first inning, the Wolverines finally broke through, first with a run in the first off Plain, then with four more runs in the second off the 6-foot Aussie making her third start in two days. After just two innings, Plain had thrown 60 pitches and the Wolverines led, 5-1.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, national No. 16-seed Washington had some runs arriving late, too. Trailing 5-3 entering the fourth inning, the Huskies sent 12 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs against starter Alex Storako — the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year — and, mostly, Meghan Beaubien, who came in in relief after going seven innings in the day’s opener. The 10-5 score after that inning held up as the final, as Michigan was eliminated from the NCAA tournament.

But about that fourth inning: Storako allowed a homer to Jadelyn Allchin to open the inning, and Michigan coach Carol Hutchins opted to bring in Beaubien, who’d opened the regional with a no-hitter against Seattle University. This was the opposite of that, with a Sis Bates single followed by a Baylee Klingler double and an intentional walk to Morganne Flores (who homered off Beaubien earlier in the day). An error by second baseman Natalia Rodriguez evened the score, and then things got BAD for the Huskies: A fielder’s choice scored another run, then a single, a double, a brief pause for a whiff by Allchin, and then a bunt single by Bates to score the Huskies’ final run.

Meanwhile, Plain settled down after the second inning. Over the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, Plain threw just 39 pitches combined — three fewer than she needed to get through the second inning — and allowed just one baserunner. That was a single by All-Big Ten third baseman Taylor Bump to open the fifth inning; Bump was wiped off the bases two pitches later on a double play from Julia Jimenez. Plain finished the second game with nine strikeouts, her 32nd victory of the season and her third complete game in four starts over the weekend.

The Huskies will head to Norman, Oklahoma, to face overall No. 1 Oklahoma in the best-of-three super regional, beginning Friday. The Wolverines will head back to Ann Arbor in a finish slightly reminiscent of their 2019 NCAA tournament stay: Two quick wins, two brutal losses on the final day and a long summer dreaming of next year.

