Michigan snaps championship bought in 34-13 win over Huskies

Jan. 9—HOUSTON- The Michigan Wolverines did their best Thomas County Central impressions on Monday night as the capped off an undefeated season with a championship. Michigan took down Washington in the final CFP championship game of the four team era in a hard fought 34-13 victory that was honestly closer than the score showed.

Washington did their best to attack Jim Harbaugh's defense as they found themselves quickly down 14-3. Michael Penix Jr. was doing what he does, throwing for 255 yards, but the Michigan defense was getting after the passing game all night. Penix was battling an injury later in the game, wincing in pain with every hit he took as he gritted through an apparent rib injury. Michigan secured two interceptions, one that gave momentum back to Michigan at the start of the second half.

In the interior, Michigan was dominant. The Huskies o-line that had been touted as one of the best in the country and went toe to toe with Texas didn't stand a chance against the big boys from Big Blue. Not only did they get after Penix, but they completely shut down the Huskies run game, allowing just 46 rushing yards in the game to a team that averages 118.4. It didn't help that Washington's premier running back Dillon Johnson was battling through multiple injuries and was, unfortunately, not his usual self.

Washington in turn did a very good job against JJ McCarthy and the Wolverines passing attack. McCarthy threw just ten completions for 140 yards and zero touchdowns. Unfortunately, the Huskies were powerless against the run. They gave up over 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Blake Corum was excellent and Donovan Edwards, who hadn't scored a touchdown since the Penn State game, came out of nowhere to take six carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Limiting the passing game did allow the Huskies to stay in the game until the fourth quarter and, credit to them, they didn't stop fighting until the maize and blue confetti rained down.

Now that Michigan has finally captured a championship in the Harbaugh era, the focus now shifts to the future. Specifically, Jim Harbaugh's future. His back and forth with the NCAA has been well documented. Harbaugh was suspended twice this season by the NCAA and there is already talk of them suspending him again next year. It seems clear that the NCAA has it out for their newest championship coach and many believe that Harbaugh has had enough of them breathing down his neck. It is now almost expected that Harbaugh will make the jump back to the NFL. Harbaugh was very successful in his first stent in the NFL, leading the San Fransisco 49ers to a 44-19 record from 2011-2014 and taking them to a Super Bowl where he faced his brother John Harbaugh and his Ravens. Baltimore came out on top. Harbaugh's name has been mentioned around multiple open coaching jobs including the Chargers, the Falcons and the Commanders.