Michigan smothers Iowa to win Big Ten championship

Michigan went out in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis and did what was expected.

And no one should forget that the Wolverines’ 26-0 victory over Iowa was total domination.

For the 45th time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Xgypg7iD94 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2023

It wasn’t pretty but it was pretty thorough.

The 13-0 Wolverines allowed 155 yards of total offense to the now 10-3 Hawkeyes.

Michigan only had 213 yards of total offense but scored 10 points in each of the first and third quarters and added six in the final 15 minutes.

Blake Corum rushed for a pair of TDs for Michigan. James Turner kicked four field goals as the Wolverines almost assuredly locked up a spot in the CFP.

Back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards for BC2! pic.twitter.com/F7E0yGNpVJ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire