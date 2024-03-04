Michigan sets Scouting Combine record with 18 prospects on hand

University of Michigan players have done their pre-draft training all over the country, but 18 of them came back together only weeks after winning the national championship.

The Wolverines set the Scouting Combine record by sending 18 prospects to Indianapolis.

"It feels like Schembechler Hall around here," Michigan edge rusher Braiden McGregor said. "Everywhere I’ve looked, you see everybody. It's awesome. Everybody’s saying, ‘Wow, you guys roll deep,' so it’s pretty cool."

Michigan's 18-player contingent of invitees breaks the 16 players LSU sent in 2020 after the Tigers won the national championship.

A total of 321 prospects were invited to Indianapolis this year, so Michigan had 5.6 percent of the attendees, and only five other schools had at least 10 players invited.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, receiver Roman Wilson, offensive lineman Zak Zinter, defensive back Mike Sainristil, linebacker Junior Colson, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, running back Blake Corum, offensive lineman Drake Nugent, tight end AJ Barner, receiver Cornelius Johnson, McGregor, offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, offensive lineman Trente Jones, offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart, defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell, linebacker Mike Barrett and defensive back Josh Wallace were Michigan's representatives.

“Just shows you the kind of guys we had on the team, the kind of team we had," Barrett said. "Just shows you that we were national champs for a reason. It just shows full display of that.”