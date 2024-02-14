Michigan sets the new record with 18 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

The Michigan Wolverines won the college football national championship last fall, rolling to a perfect season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Befittingly, it makes sense that a large contingent of Michigan players will be joining Harbaugh in the ranks of the NFL in 2024.

Of the 321 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, 18 of them are Wolverines. That breaks the record of 16 set by LSU back in 2020. Michigan should strongly challenge the record set by Georgia last year of having 15 players selected in the same draft, too.

The Michigan players who were invited to the 2024 combine:

TE AJ Barner

OL Karsen Barnhart

LB Mike Barrett

LB Junior Colson

RB Blake Corum

DL Jaylen Harrell

OL LaDarius Henderson

DL Kris Jenkins

WR Cornelius Johnson

OL Trente Jones

OL Trevor Keegan

QB J.J. McCarthy

DL Braiden McGregor

OL Drake Nugent

DB Mike Sainristil

DB Josh Wallace

WR Roman Wilson

OL Zak Zinter

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire