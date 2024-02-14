Advertisement

Michigan sets the new record with 18 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The Michigan Wolverines won the college football national championship last fall, rolling to a perfect season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Befittingly, it makes sense that a large contingent of Michigan players will be joining Harbaugh in the ranks of the NFL in 2024.

Of the 321 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, 18 of them are Wolverines. That breaks the record of 16 set by LSU back in 2020. Michigan should strongly challenge the record set by Georgia last year of having 15 players selected in the same draft, too.

The Michigan players who were invited to the 2024 combine:

  • TE AJ Barner

  • OL Karsen Barnhart

  • LB Mike Barrett

  • LB Junior Colson

  • RB Blake Corum

  • DL Jaylen Harrell

  • OL LaDarius Henderson

  • DL Kris Jenkins

  • WR Cornelius Johnson

  • OL Trente Jones

  • OL Trevor Keegan

  • QB J.J. McCarthy

  • DL Braiden McGregor

  • OL Drake Nugent

  • DB Mike Sainristil

  • DB Josh Wallace

  • WR Roman Wilson

  • OL Zak Zinter

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire