Michigan sets the new record with 18 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine
The Michigan Wolverines won the college football national championship last fall, rolling to a perfect season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Befittingly, it makes sense that a large contingent of Michigan players will be joining Harbaugh in the ranks of the NFL in 2024.
Of the 321 players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, 18 of them are Wolverines. That breaks the record of 16 set by LSU back in 2020. Michigan should strongly challenge the record set by Georgia last year of having 15 players selected in the same draft, too.
The Michigan players who were invited to the 2024 combine:
TE AJ Barner
OL Karsen Barnhart
LB Mike Barrett
LB Junior Colson
RB Blake Corum
DL Jaylen Harrell
OL LaDarius Henderson
DL Kris Jenkins
WR Cornelius Johnson
OL Trente Jones
OL Trevor Keegan
QB J.J. McCarthy
DL Braiden McGregor
OL Drake Nugent
DB Mike Sainristil
DB Josh Wallace
WR Roman Wilson
OL Zak Zinter