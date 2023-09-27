Michigan secondary welcomes return of Will Johnson, who is 'back to feeling whole again'

Will Johnson laughed as he posed for pictures shortly after he arrived at the National Collegiate Showcase, a high school football camp at Wayne State University, on the first day of June.

Michigan football's star defensive back had gotten a scope on his knee earlier in the winter and was not yet 100%, but as he walked around the complex, shortly before he hosted his own youth football camp on an adjacent field, he'd already mapped out a personal timeline.

"I'll be ready for the season," he told the Free Press on a sunny, Thursday afternoon. "I don't know how much I'll play the first couple games, but I'll be ready."

As it turns out, Johnson played in just one of the first three games, Week 2 against UNLV for a total of 10 snaps.

Tuesday, he admitted to reporters it was hard to watch his brothers go to battle against East Carolina and UNLV without him alongside them. He also said had it been against Ohio State or the national championship game, he would've been on the field, but instead, he, the medical staff and the coaching staff, wanted to make sure he eased his way back into game action.

"To be cautious and make sure I was ready to go,” Johnson said of the primary focus. "I did most of camp, but just slowly worked my way into it so I could be there when it mattered most.”

That time is now, the heat of Big Ten play, as No. 2 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) readies for the first road trip of its season, which comes this Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska (3:30 p.m., FOX). Since the spring, Johnson has gone through rehab, physical therapy, conditioning and a host of training regiments to get back to top form.

A season ago as a true freshman, Johnson was the highest-graded first-year player in the nation in man coverage (91.1) according to Pro Football Focus. The numbers backed it up, as he finished with 27 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions, despite not emerging as a starter until the final quarter of the season.

Now, Johnson is expected to be one of the leaders in a secondary that's been banged up to start the season. Johnson (two games), strong safety Rod Moore (three games), and fellow safety Makari Paige (one game) all missed action in the non-conference, while Amorion Walker, seen as depth at the corner spot opposite Johnson, has also yet to suit up on game day, though he's said to have returned to practice.

Johnson played a season-high 43 snaps vs. Rutgers Saturday, the most on the team, where he recorded two tackles, one of which went for loss. And while Johnson was glad to finally return to the field full-time, he said perhaps the most important aspect of the weekend was getting the mental hurdle out of the way.

“That helped me a lot, just being comfortable playing on that leg and knowing what I can and can’t do,” Johnson said. “Because if you step one wrong way you’re kind of worried about it. Once you go out there and do it, that all goes away.”

Despite the injuries across the cornerbacks and safeties room − which has allowed former walk-on Keshaun Harris, sophomore Keon Sabb, junior Ja'Den McBurrows and freshmen DJ Waller and Jyaire Hill get some run − the secondary has been as stout as ever, currently No. 7 in the nation (151.0 yards per game) in passing yards allowed.

For someone like Mike Sainristil, a two-time captain who just had a pick-six on Saturday, it only makes him all the more excited about what the team's last line of defense will look like with its most gifted player back in the fold.

"It gives you a lot of trust," Sainristil said. "I know I'm going to do my job and he's going to do his job as well. It's good to have him back, he looks good, he's playing good, playing fast, playing smart, you know doing the things Will Johnson is expected to do.

"It just adds another one of the guys, we're back to feeling whole again."

Things have stopped 'spinning' for WR Semaj Morgan

Semaj Morgan wasn't allowed to cry as a child − he said as much in his postgame press conference after he finished with two catches for 28 yards and the first touchdown of his career in Michigan's 31-7 victory over Rutgers.

On Tuesday he never said the word cry, but Morgan did admit something he almost never does: Michigan football's spring camp was tough for him.

"I've never experienced nothing like that," Morgan told the cameras inside Schembechler Hall. "I came straight out of high school into that, my head was spinning, I didn't know what to do, but I got through it."

It also helped, Morgan said, that he was one of a handful of early enrollees to join the program as U-M began its Fiesta Bowl preparations against TCU. Morgan, and a host of other in-coming freshmen, traveled and practiced with the team in Arizona ahead of U-M's CFP semifinal game, before spring camp a few months later.

It gave him time to learn the playbook, familiarize himself with college life, and get used to a new routine, but still, it was more of an adjustment than he could have even expected.

Morgan said in order to feel comfortable, he stayed close with his high school teammate, freshman offensive lineman Amir Herring. For months, anywhere you'd see one, you'd see the other.

Then, as his bonds formed, he got close with guys like Hill, Cameron Calhoun and fellow freshman receiver Fredrick Moore, as he realized everyone was going through the same trials and tribulations.

"We all really helped each other through those camp times," Morgan said. "Literally. Because they was kind of hard. I've never been the type of kid to say something was hard, but it was hard. They definitely tested me.

"Long days, meetings, practice was long, everything was long. It was something I'd never experienced before, I was like 'Dang, I didn't know college was like this.' But it's a job and I understand that, so I prepare for work."

The hardest part for Morgan? Adjusting to things like 6 a.m. workouts while living on his own. No mom or dad to help take him to or from practice, nobody to make sure the alarm clock goes off. It was all on him and though he was never late − not by a second − he did make one blunder.

He yawned and was caught by strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert. The punishment? 25 push-ups for the whole team.

"I was mad," Morgan smiled. "Never again. Never, again."

About 10 minutes after Morgan finished speaking, Sainristil was asked about how he remembers the freshman adjusting. Sainristil has long been seen as perhaps the team's No. 1 leader, so the perception of how those in the program are viewed is often best understood through Sainristil's lens.

“I would have never known if you didn’t say he said that,” Sainristil said of Morgan’s adjustment. “I thought Semaj came in and looked pretty good. ...But I feel like if he stays consistent, stays on the path he is right now, he’s gonna be very special here.”

Goes to show Morgan is pretty good at keeping things close to the vest.

