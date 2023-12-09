Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life without parole

Ethan Crumbley vowed to change before he was sentenced saying he is a 'terrible person' - Carlos Osorio/AP

A teenager who shot dead four students at his Michigan high school has been sentenced to life without parole, after the court heard hours of testimony from wounded survivors and parents who lost children.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 when he opened fire at Oxford High School north of Detroit, had previously pleaded guilty to charges of murder and terrorism.

On Friday, a judge said Crumbley, now 17, should spend the rest of his life in jail, without the chance of parole.

Judge Kwamé Rowe, of Oakland County Circuit Court, said: “I know that whatever sentence the court imposes will not bring your loved ones back or cure the mental anguish or the lifelong physical scars that some of you have.”

“But I hope the sentence does allow you to close one chapter in your life.”

The judge rejected calls from Crumbley’s lawyers for a less heavy sentence.

Emergency services arrive at Oxford High School after Crumbley opened fire at his fellow pupils - Todd McInturf/Detroit News

They claimed he was suffering from a mental illness and ought to be given the chance for parole. Life sentences for teenagers in Michigan are extremely rare.

The judge’s decision came after listening to several hours of anguished testimony from survivors of the Nov 2021 attack, and the parents who lost their children. In all, more than 20 people delivered so-called witness impact statements.

Nicole Beausoleil said she remembered seeing the body of her daughter, Madisyn Baldwin, at the coroner’s office, her hand with blue-painted fingernails sticking out from a covering.

“I looked through the glass. My scream should have shattered it,” said Ms Beausoleil.

Another parent, Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre, said their family was “miserable. We miss Tate”.

He added: “Our family has a permanent hole in it that can never be fixed – ever.”

At least seven people, six of them students, were injured in the shooting that Crumbley carried out using a semi-automatic handgun his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley allegedly bought for him.

They have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and are due to stand trial early next year. They deny the charges.

Some of the students who survived also addressed the court.

One of them said she now felt a sense of guilt.

“Before that day, school was a place of growth and companionship. It was where I was supposed to feel safe, where I was meant to build the foundation for my future. But the events that unfolded, shattered that sense of security and left an undeniable mark on my soul,” said the teenager.

“The guilt of living when others did not is a heavy burden that I and others like me must bear.”

Before he was sentenced, Crumbley vowed to try and change.

“My actions were what I chose to do. I could not stop myself,” he said. “I am a really bad person. I’ve done terrible things.”