Michigan running game is stomping Penn State
Michigan is running through Penn State on Saturday in the Big House.
The Wolverine got a 67-yard run from Donovan Edwards in the third quarter and less than four minutes later Blake Corum followed with a 61-yard run.
Both went for scores and the Wolverines had turned a 17-16 deficit into a 31-17 lead.
Both Edwards and Corum were over the century mark rushing and the Wolverines had more than 300 yards on the ground … in the third quarter of the battle of unbeaten Big Ten teams.
Donovan Edwards put him ON SKATES ⛸🤯@UMichFootball | @DEdwards__ pic.twitter.com/kAUFWxUSGJ
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022
Turning a turnover into points IMMEDIATELY 🏎@blake_corum | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/MMzsHGMyna
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022