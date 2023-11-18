Michigan’s Roman Wilson wears ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirt in warmups

Jim Harbaugh is suspended but remains front and center with his Michigan football players.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson made a fashion statement on Saturday in College Park before the Wolverines faced Maryland in a Big Ten game.

Wilson, who has 10 TD receptions in 2023, wore a shirt that read “Free Harbaugh” in warmups.

A Michigan player is wearing a ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirt during warmupspic.twitter.com/Rtotm51rRA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire