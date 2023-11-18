Advertisement

Michigan’s Roman Wilson wears ‘Free Harbaugh’ shirt in warmups

Barry Werner

Jim Harbaugh is suspended but remains front and center with his Michigan football players.

Wide receiver Roman Wilson made a fashion statement on Saturday in College Park before the Wolverines faced Maryland in a Big Ten game.

Wilson, who has 10 TD receptions in 2023, wore a shirt that read “Free Harbaugh” in warmups.

