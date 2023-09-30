Michigan’s Roman Wilson makes acrobatic TD catch against Nebraska

Michigan was out to a two-touchdown lead in Big Ten play on Saturday at Nebraska.

Roman Wilson of the Wolverines assured himself a spot on this week’s highlight reel with an incredible TD catch.

ROMAN WILSON WITH THE GROWN MAN CATCH 💪😤@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VFMLZEmxfL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

The play was good for 29 yards and after the PAT Michigan led, 7-0.

Kalel Mullings ran 20 yards for the second score.

