Michigan’s Roman Wilson makes acrobatic TD catch against Nebraska

Barry Werner

Michigan was out to a two-touchdown lead in Big Ten play on Saturday at Nebraska.

Roman Wilson of the Wolverines assured himself a spot on this week’s highlight reel with an incredible TD catch.

The play was good for 29 yards and after the PAT Michigan led, 7-0.

Kalel Mullings ran 20 yards for the second score.

