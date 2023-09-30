Michigan’s Roman Wilson makes acrobatic TD catch against Nebraska
Michigan was out to a two-touchdown lead in Big Ten play on Saturday at Nebraska.
Roman Wilson of the Wolverines assured himself a spot on this week’s highlight reel with an incredible TD catch.
ROMAN WILSON WITH THE GROWN MAN CATCH 💪😤@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/VFMLZEmxfL
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023
The play was good for 29 yards and after the PAT Michigan led, 7-0.
Kalel Mullings ran 20 yards for the second score.