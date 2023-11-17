Michigan relieves linebackers coach Chris Partridge of his duties

In today's episode of As the Wolverine Turns, another member of the Michigan coaching staff is out.

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties, via Nicole Auerbach of TheAthletic.com.

"Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach."

Via Yahoo.com, Michigan doesn't believe Partridge knew about the advance scouting/sign-stealing scandal that sparked the current situation in Ann Arbor. However, Michigan reportedly believes Partridge attempted to cover up evidence.

The news comes one day after Michigan abandoned its legal challenge to coach Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension, while also (apparently) attempting to couch folding the tents as some sort of settlement.