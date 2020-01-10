Michigan RB Tru Wilson plans to transfer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan running back Tru Wilson says he's planning to transfer. He announced his decision Thursday on social media.

''I appreciate everything the University of Michigan has done for me these last 4 years,'' Wilson said on his Twitter account. ''I will graduate in the spring and will transfer to finish my last year of college football.''

Wilson rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries this season. He was third on the team in yards rushing.

The 17th-ranked Wolverines lost 35-16 to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

