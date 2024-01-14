Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy announces decision

Michigan is fresh off a national championship which was won in part to quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

The veteran led Michigan to a national title after starting the last two years for them and losing just a single game along the way. He’s also a guy that seemed to love Notre Dame during the recruiting process but never landed an offer from Tommy Rees.

Much speculation has been made about McCarthy’s future – if he’ll return to Michigan or if he’ll enter the NFL draft in a year that appears to be loaded at the quarterback position.

On Sunday he announced that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Michigan’s J.J McCarthy, whom Jim Harbaugh called “the greatest quarterback” in the school’s history, announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/q9tOrZDlpo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024

Michigan running back Blake Corum also declared for the draft on Sunday.

Michigan has recruited the quarterback position well in recent years but it’s hard to see them starting a true freshman next year. Are they about to dip into the portal for a season?

If so it makes you more than happy that Notre Dame was able to get ahead of things on that front this off-season.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire