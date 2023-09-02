Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy warms up in 'Free Harbaugh' shirt after suspension

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh may be facing a university-imposed three-game suspension, but he's got at least one person at the school who thinks he was wronged: J.J. McCarthy.

The junior quarterback arrived at Michigan Stadium for their season-opening game against East Carolina and went through warm-ups wearing a shirt that said "Free Harbaugh."

The shirt was certainly makeshift, as it appeared to be an old Jim Harbagh shirt-jersey with white tape above it and the "free" written in sharpie. Hey, it's at least and "A" for effort.

J.J. McCarthy is wearing a "FREE HARBAUGH" shirt while warming up for Michigan 〽️👀 pic.twitter.com/tKbCQEsMj6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

McCarthy is entering his second season as Michigan's starting quarterback and his first one with an entire offseason holding the role. McCarthy was in a quarterback competition with Cade McNamara last season, but beat him out after just a few games and eventually led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Harbaugh was handed a three-game, self-imposed suspension after an offseason of negotiations with the NCAA over four Level II violations that reportedly occurred back in the 2020 season, and a Level I violation when the NCAA claimed he misled them. Although Harbaugh will miss the entire non-conference slate, the situation may not be entirely resolved. The NCAA Committee of Infractions reportedly rejected the proposal from Michigan for Harbaugh to serve a four-game suspension and assistants Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome to each get one-game suspensions.

McCarthy's shirt was actually not the only tribute from the Wolverines for Harbaugh. To open their second offensive possession on Saturday, the Wolverines lined up in the "train formation" and held up four fingers, Harbaugh's old football number when he played at Michigan, as a way to honor the coach.

Michigan opens season with “train” formation and holding up four fingers to honor Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/eZyxoyN5Lb — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023

