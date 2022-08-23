Michigan quarterback battle could run into clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan‘s quarterback situation may not be solved by their week five contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Big Ten this upcoming season is what to make of the Michigan quarterback position. Last year, Cade McNamara was a more than serviceable starter for the Wolverines in their Big Ten championship-winning campaign. The stats might not jump off the screen, 2,576 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, but he provided some much needed stability at the position. He might not have been “Jim Harbaugh’s quarterback,” but he did his job.

Peering over his shoulder all season was freshman J.J. McCarthy. Harbaugh’s superstar five-star recruit, McCarthy is seen by many as the future of the Wolverines’ offense. He was used sparingly throughout the season with more to come. He is going to give McNamara a run for his money for that starting spot in 2022.

Just a few weeks before the season, we still don’t have any clarity on the position battle. There’s a very good shot Michigan trots out another timeshare at the spot before giving McCarthy the keys next year. In a report by Aaron McMann of MLive.com, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is open to playing both well into the season.

“This is a very good unique situation. We have two quarterbacks that are playing at a high starter level and we’re gonna keep competing and it’s possible there’s a starter by the first game, and then possible that it plays into the season.” Harbaugh said last Wednesday. “Then we pick the one that’s gonna help the team win, who’s gonna be the best person to play quarterback to win the game.”

Michigan figures to once again be a national contender heading into the 2022 season, fresh off of their Big Ten Championship campaign in 2021. The Wolverines were recently ranked No. 6 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Michigan was also featured eighth in both the Associated Press and ESPN’s preseason power rankings. Iowa will host the Wolverines in week five, looking to avenge their 42-3 defeat in the Big Ten Championship game.

