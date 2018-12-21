Michigan QB Shea Patterson returning for senior season

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson threw 21 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2018. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson said Friday that he’d be back with the Wolverines in 2019. A junior in 2018, Patterson was eligible to enter the NFL draft after the season if he wanted. He’s not going pro.

The 2018 season was Patterson’s first at Michigan after transferring from Ole Miss. He was 188-of-290 passing for 2,364 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Wolverines. He transferred to Michigan after playing in seven games and suffering a knee injury in 2017 at Ole Miss. Because Ole Miss was facing a bowl ban for the 2018 season, Patterson was able to transfer to Michigan and be immediately eligible.

He won the starting quarterback job out of fall camp and had a rough game in Michigan’s season-opening loss against Notre Dame. But he rebounded after that and posted better quarterback ratings in 10 of the 11 games that followed. He told the Detroit News that he initially had thoughts about possibly staying with the Wolverines for just one season. But he couldn’t leave Michigan after the Wolverines lost to Ohio State.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the past month, ever since after that game,” Patterson said of mulling his future. “I just thought to myself there’s no way in hell I’m leaving this place on that note. Regardless of a draft grade, whatever the case may be, I would never end my career with an opportunity to come back with a loss to that team. That’s the one thing that has ignited me. I think one of the biggest things that impacted me coming back – one of them – was that last game in Columbus. “I just felt we worked so hard and had such a good season leading up to that game. I was more upset that I couldn’t do enough to get us a win. I love the guys so much and let down the Michigan fan base, and I just felt like we all did that that day. That just brought a lot of emotions. Anger. I think anger was the biggest one. I hated to lose and even more, I hated to lose to them, especially with what we had in front of us.”

Patterson was No. 3 recruit in 2016

Patterson was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2016 according to Rivals. He was one of the gems of former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze’s recruiting classes, though he only played for Freeze for a season as the coach resigned before the 2017 season began.

Michigan, 10-2, plays Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29. The news that Patterson is returning comes after linebacker Devin Bush was not medically cleared to play in the Peach Bowl after suffering an injury in the Wolverines’ loss to Ohio State. Bush, a junior in 2018, has declared for the NFL draft. Had Patterson declared he would have been part of what’s expected to be a relatively weak crop of quarterbacks available for selection in the draft.

