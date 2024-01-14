Michigan QB JJ McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL draft, won’t face USC next season

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will not play the USC Trojans when the Wolverines host the Men of Troy next September. In what will be USC’s first-ever Big Ten Conference football game, Michigan will have a new signal-caller.

As reported by Wolverines Wire, McCarthy is heading to the NFL draft:

“While it’s a sad day in some respects, McCarthy departs Michigan as the most accomplished quarterback of all time. While he doesn’t have any of the individual passing records, he has a 27-1 record as a starter — the third-best in college football history by winning percentage. He may not have been a team captain, but he was loved and followed by his team as if he were. He made timely throws, pro-level throws that we haven’t seen other Michigan quarterbacks make.”

Now we will wait to see if Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL. McCarthy leaving might make it just a little easier for Harbaugh to pursue a Super Bowl now that he has a national championship.

