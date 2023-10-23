Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy takes Heisman odds lead, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. surges

There's a new leader in the clubhouse in odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the third different leader in Heisman odds during the 2023 college football season. After nearly half of the college football season featured defending Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams leading the pack, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took over as the odds-on favorite last week.

Now, through eight weeks of collegiate action, McCarthy is the new odds leader.

Meanwhile, another contender for the trophy, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., surged up the odds boards with an excellent performance against Penn State on Saturday.

Here's how the latest Heisman Trophy odds look, as of Sunday, Oct. 22, with odds from BetMGM. Interested in future bets? You can find the most popular ones in 2023.

US LBM Coaches Poll: Penn State, North Carolina among teams falling in college football's latest rankings

1. QB J.J. McCarthy, Jr., Michigan (+200)

Last week: T-2 (+1000)

McCarthy experienced one of the biggest odds surges of the 2023 college football season after he and the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines dismantled Michigan State with ease on Saturday, 49-0. The quarterback completed all but six of 27 pass attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The Wolverines will get the next week off with a bye before taking on Purdue (2-5) at home on Nov. 4. The Boilermakers' last win came against the Illinois Fighting Illini in late September. Their last road win was in Week 2 at Virginia Tech.

The Wolverines' quarterback's strong performance puts him in the lead in Heisman Trophy odds for the first time this season as he jumped Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

Heisman odds leader: J.J. McCarthy has a hand in 3 touchdowns in No. 2 Wolverines' 45-7 rout of Nebraska

2. QB Michael Penix Jr., Sr., Washington (+300)

Last week: 1 (-145)

One week after jumping into the odds-on lead for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, Penix couldn't keep the good times rolling. Instead, a lackluster performance against the Arizona State Sun Devils dropped him to second place.

The No. 5 Huskies defeated Arizona State, 15-7, but failed to score an offensive touchdown in the Pac-12 Week 8 clash. Penix threw for 275 yards but had two interceptions as he completed 27 of 42 pass attempts.

Stanford hosts the Huskies next week coming off of a 42-7 loss that was their fifth of the season. Their most recent win was a stunning upset of the Colorado Buffaloes in overtime in Week 7. Last year, Penix and the Huskies took down the Cardinal, 40-22.

3. QB Jayden Daniels, Sr., LSU

Last week: T-4 (+1300)

Jayden Daniels kept his strong streak of starts rolling with another excellent performance against Army. Though he had 11 completions, Daniels finished the game with nearly as many touchdowns (3) as incompletions (4) and he tallied 279 passing yards.

After an upcoming bye week, he and the No. 15 Tigers hit the road for a massive matchup with No. 8 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide moved to 7-1 after a 34-20 victory over Tennessee.

CFB Week 8 winners and losers: Ohio State, Penn State go different directions after top-10 clash

4. QB Jordan Travis, Sr., Florida State (+700)

Last week: T-4 (+1300)

No movement in the rankings from Travis after Week 8 action, but there was a notable shift in his odds from +1300 down to +700. That was no doubt in part thanks to an excellent performance in the No. 4 Seminoles' 38-20 win over the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils. Travis completed 27 of 36 pass attempts with 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Florida State will head to Winston-Salem, N.C. in Week 9 to face Wake Forest in an away game. The 4-3 Demon Deacons are fresh off of a 21-17 victory over the Pitt Panthers.

5. QB Dillon Gabriel, Sr., Oklahoma (+800)

Last week: T-2 (+1000)

Despite a second straight week lowering his odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, Gabriel moved down in the overall rankings on the odds leaderboard, perhaps due to a close (31-29) victory over UCF as 17-point favorites at home. Gabriel still had a strong performance, going 25-38 on pass attempts for 253 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Sooners play at Kansas for Week 9. The Jayhawks are 5-2 after a one-score loss to Oklahoma State on the road before their Week 8 bye.

Marvin Harrison Jr. soars up Heisman Trophy odds leaderboard

Though he didn't quite crack the top five this week, Harrison continued an upward trajectory on the Heisman odds board. The Buckeyes standout wide receiver reached a season low with +8000 odds heading into Week 8, but they've jumped to +3000 after a stellar performance against Penn State which moved him into a tie for sixth in odds.

Harrison finished the top-10 clash with 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, extending his streak to three straight games with a score and giving him six on the season.

The Ohio State wideout is projected to be one of the first players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft but still faces an uphill battle to winning the Heisman Trophy this year.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy takes Heisman odds lead