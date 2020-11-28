Michigan QB Cade McNamara returns after suffering right shoulder injury vs. Penn State

Michigan football's starting quarterback Cade McNamara appeared to suffer an upper-body injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Penn State.

McNamara, making his first career start, was tackled on a scramble on second-and-goal and landed on his right shoulder while bearing the weight of two defenders. He stayed in the game and handed the ball off on third-and-goal, then received immediate medical attention upon leaving the field before entering the locker room for further examination.

Backup quarterback Joe Milton began warming up on the sidelines as McNamara received medical attention. Milton entered the game for the team's next drive.

While Milton was in the game, McNamara returned to the sideline. Then on U-M's next drive, McNamara re-entered the lineup.

McNamara, a redshirt freshman, completed 4-of-5 passes for 22 yards in the first quarter with Michigan and Penn State tied, 7-7. He took control of the quarterback position in last week's 48-42 win at Rutgers by completing 27-of-36 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another.

