Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

A prominent quarterback has put his name into the transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, Michigan’s Cade McNamara is pursuing transfer opportunities by putting his name in the portal. McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback in 2021 when the Wolverines won the Big Ten and advanced to the College Football Playoff.

Before the current season, McNamara was in a competition for the starting job with J.J. McCarthy. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh extended that battle into the season and McCarthy won out. In Week 3, McNamara suffered a knee injury in UM’s win over UConn and has not seen the field again this season.

Earlier this month, McNamara had a season-ending surgery. In an Instagram post, McNamara revealed he had been “dealing with a serious injury since the middle of last season” before suffering “another serious knee injury this season.” McNamara tried to rehab the injury to return to the field this season but it was ultimately determined that he needed surgery.

In 2021, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.2% of his attempts. Overall, McNamara threw for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 21 games in a Michigan uniform, including 16 starts.

The official transfer window doesn’t open until Dec. 5, but McNamara was able to put his name in now because of his status as a graduate transfer.

McNamara was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class who could have as many as three years of eligibility remaining. He took a redshirt in 2019, has the exemption for the 2020 season and could get a medical hardship for 2022.

With McCarthy at quarterback, Michigan is 12-0 after a massive road win over Ohio State on Saturday. The Wolverines will face Purdue in the Big Ten title game this weekend before learning of its College Football Playoff seeding.