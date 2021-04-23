Michigan police investigating video of youth flag football coach punching parent

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

Police in Niles, Michigan, have begun an investigation after a coach was caught on video sucker punching a parent during a youth flag football game, according to WNDU's Ibrahim Samra.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance Academy in Niles, when the coach was reportedly irate over a call and walked onto the field. The coach was escorted off the field by a colleague, at which point he appeared to make eye contact with a parent.

Seconds later, the coach can be seen punching the parent with no warning. Chaos ensued, with other parents and coaches rushing in.

You can see it all play out here:

Niles police captain Kevin Kosten told WNDU that the parent on the receiving end of the punch has contacted the police department and may file charges, including assault and battery:

“The victim, the person who got punched, came to the police department to report that he was assaulted and apparently the coach didn’t like how this spectator was looking at him. He referenced that maybe he was smiling at the coach and so this coach just happened to punch him, sucker punch him, which to me means punch him in the face. There’s definitely a possibility that he could be charged with assault and battery. Some of that will certainly be up to the victim but assault and battery would be an appropriate charge in this case,” Kosten says.

The parent who posted the video said he did it to make sure the coach was held accountable, but noted there were similar encounters with other coaches.

