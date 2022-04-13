Michigan players in Mel Kiper’s latest NFL mock draft

We have just a little over two weeks until the 2022 NFL draft, and the mock drafts keep pouring in.

Mel Kiper Jr. with ESPN has a new two-round mock draft that came out on Wednesday. Kiper Jr. has been an NFL draft analyst since 1984, and he has been known to be pretty accurate with his mock drafts over the years.

Kiper Jr. has three Michigan players being selected in the first two rounds, and two of those going in the first round.

Like most people, he has Aidan Hutchinson going first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars — he calls him the best prospect in the class.

Kiper Jr. also sees Daxton Hill going in the first round, and he says he’s very versatile, so a lot of teams should be intrigued by what they could do with him.

His new mock draft also lists David Ojabo as an early second-round pick.

Here is where he has all three players going.

Where Michigan football players are in NFL mock drafts 2.0

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

There’s really no need to overthink things here. Hutchinson is the best prospect in this class — an edge rusher who could average 12 sacks a year for a decade — and he plays a premier position. He could play as a stand-up outside linebacker or hand-in-the-dirt end for the Jaguars, meeting quarterbacks in the backfield with 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen.

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

I just moved Hill way up on my Big Board. NFL teams love his versatility — he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 — and think he could play both corner and safety. He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre’Davious White returning from an ACL tear. Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) are two other corners to keep an eye on. The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league.

David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan

Ojabo is my top-ranked outside linebacker, even after he tore his Achilles last month and could miss most of the season. If the Lions are thinking long-term, they could get a steal with a high-ceiling edge rusher.

