Michigan’s late pick delivers knockout blow to Ohio State

Michigan took over the football Saturday at its 25 after Ohio State scored a touchdown to close within three points.

The Wolverines went on a rivalry-defining march, eating seven minutes out of the remaining 8:05 before kicking a field goal to seal a 30-24 victory.

The win finished a 12-0 regular season and sends Michigan to Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

Ohio State had a last-gasp drive. It benefited on a review call after a catch by Julian Fleming and fumble recovery by Emeka Egbuka.

After review, this was confirmed as a catch and fumble for the first down. Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/r1sZoiXxK0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

On the next play, Kent McCord threw a pick while under pressure.

Rod Moore collected the interception and that ended any hope Ohio State had as Michigan won its third straight over the Buckeyes.

The moment @UMichFootball officially sealed the W pic.twitter.com/pJ7ynHEqUT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire