Michigan’s late pick delivers knockout blow to Ohio State

Barry Werner
·1 min read
7

Michigan took over the football Saturday at its 25 after Ohio State scored a touchdown to close within three points.

The Wolverines went on a rivalry-defining march, eating seven minutes out of the remaining 8:05 before kicking a field goal to seal a 30-24 victory.

The win finished a 12-0 regular season and sends Michigan to Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

Ohio State had a last-gasp drive. It benefited on a review call after a catch by Julian Fleming and fumble recovery by Emeka Egbuka.

On the next play, Kent McCord threw a pick while under pressure.

Rod Moore collected the interception and that ended any hope Ohio State had as Michigan won its third straight over the Buckeyes.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire