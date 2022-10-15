Michigan, Penn State matchup give Cowboys 7 tantalizing prospects to watch

Michigan takes on Penn State this Saturday in a heavyweight bout of two undefeated, top-10 teams. Both look to keep up with fierce rival Ohio State in the heated race for the Big-10 title. As the Wolverines and Nittany Lions have enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 season, they boast an illustrious history of success at both the collegiate level and producing NFL-caliber talent.

Between both schools, over 60 alumni have received All-Pro honors with hundreds of players drafted and too many notable names to name. The Dallas Cowboys look to these schools, currently having two alumni from each school respectively on the current roster. Jourdan Lewis and Sean McKeon hail from Michigan while Micah Parsons and Connor McGovern are Lions. Here are some further names who could make an impact for Dallas in 2023 and beyond.

Michigan | CB DJ Turner

Jersey: No. 5

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 180 pounds

Turner made most of his impact on special teams up until his junior year when he started eight of 14 games at corner. The former IMG Academy product tallied in three interceptions since, bringing one back to the house and 13 passes defensed.

He is known more so for his coverage ability in both man and zone than his run support but has shown no lack of effort. The ball skills pop off screen as he has shown ability to not only come away with a pick but also have the savviness to disrupt the catch. In Dallas he’d vie for a starting cornerback position behind Trevon Diggs while also contributing as a special teamer on day two of the draft.

Penn State | CB Joey Porter

Jersey: No. 9

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 194 pounds

Porter has a strong bloodline in football with three cousins who play and played at the collegiate level as well as his father, Joey Porter Sr., who enjoyed a lengthy career as a linebacker in the NFL. He has excelled with his freakish length and strength to become a menace in press coverage. There is also some great ball skills shown, garnering one one interception but 18 passes defensed with 10 of those coming this season.

Porter is a scheme specific corner who lacks the elite lower-body athleticism make up ground quickly with his lengthy strides but is a special upper-body athleticism with his reach and strength in press coverage. Given some development and focus onto playing him in a certain role, there is a legitimate spot for Porter at the next level, specifically opposite Trevon Diggs for Dallas in 2023.

Michigan | WR Ronnie Bell

Jersey:

Height:

Weight:

Bell has been a staple for the Michigan offense, tallying over 100 receptions for over 1,700 yards and six scores. He has been the lead receiver this season and has been featured in the run game a few times as well.

His athleticism and inside-out versatility allowed for a very nice base receiver for his NFL projections. He has had an inconsistent collegiate career but shows big play ability which is something Dallas desperately needs. He is likely a late day two prospect, likely to battle with the likes of Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown and Simi Fehoko for the main backup receiver positions.

Penn State | WR Parker Washington

Jersey: No. 3

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Washington is built like a running back and has played primarily out of the slot for Penn State. He has been a consistent contributor and is a very smooth athlete with good strength, acceleration and agility. In his first two seasons, he amassed over 100 receptions for over 1300 yards and 10 scores and looks to continue that incredible pace this year.

Parker Washington fits the mold of a very popular player as of late which will see his stock sky rocket. He is the type of player to give the ball to and let him go to work á la the Deebo Samuels of the NFL. This will see his name called in the early parts of day two and potentially day one where the Cowboys could pair him with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to make an extremely young and athletic room of player makers.

Michigan | TE Luke Schoonmaker

Jersey: No. 86

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 250 pounds

I was able to watch Schoonmaker perform live as his high school and mine were in-town rivals and the hype he earned was deserved. He was a multi-sport athlete who also played multiple positions on the football field which got him to Michigan. He saw limited play time up until his senior year where he became a staple for the Wolverines offense. This year has shown more of the same as he is second in receiving production only to Ronnie Bell.

Schoonmaker is a good athlete with safe hands and an eye for soft spots in zones. He also understands how to use his body in order to make tough catches in the short, intermediate and deep levels of the field. His blocking could use some work but in a TE room that will likely leave Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot a boost in receiving ability will be very beneficial for the offense.

Penn State | OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Jersey: No. 74

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 308 pounds

Fashanu got a chance to play left tackle last season and has not looked back since. He is still extremely young and lacks ideal experience but has shown significant growth and ability in pass protection to seal the deal and become the long term starter covering Sean Cliffords blind side.

Physically, he dominates with a strong grip, quick feet and great length. He has showed some growing pains technically but poessess traits that simply cannot be taught which the NFL covets highly. Given his lack of experience he is likely a day two selection with extremely high upside to give Dallas some more hope for the future at tackle.

Michigan | DT Mazi Smith

Jersey: No. 58

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 337 pounds

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Mazi Smith didn’t see much playing time until his junior year where he instantly made an impact. He is constantly in the backfield whether that be pressuring the QB, getting tackles for a loss or batting down passes at the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to wreck a game from the interior and looks to put the natural talent and technique together in 2022.

Smith is a special athlete with incredible strength, speed and agility for someone of his size. He is a 1-technique at the next level that brings plus pass rush ability which Dan Quinn loves from his interior players. He would immediately join the rotation and battle Quinton Bohanna for the primary 1-t role.

HBCU Spotlight: Alcorn State vs Southern

Both teams are 3-2 thus far and look to claim hold of one the top HBCU spots this season.

For Alcorn State, RB Jarveon Howard leads the way as the teams top offensive threat with WRs Malik Rodgers and CJ Bolar right behind him. Defensively, standouts DBs Calvontay Key, Keyron Kinsler Jr. and Tavarian McCullum lead the way for the Braves veteran secondary.

This talented squad will have to face the young and athletic offense lead by veteran WR August Pitre. The Jaguars defense has been extremely productive at all levels. Senior DL Jordan Lewis and Tahj Brown are tied for the team lead in sacks while DBs Corione Harris, Benny McCray and Glenn Brown lead the secondary.

