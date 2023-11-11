Michigan-Penn State 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Wolverines to win

No contest in Week 11 of the college football season is bigger than the Big Ten East meeting between No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 in Big Ten play) and No. 10 Penn State (8-1, 5-1). And that's only partly because of the game.

The bigger story is what's going on off the field: Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, which happens to coincide with the toughest portion of the Wolverines' schedule. That starts Saturday against James Franklin's Nittany Lions team.

REQUIRED READING: What channel is Michigan vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

Michigan unsuccessfully sought a court order to delay the suspension, meaning offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will serve as the interim coach on Saturday. How did that affect the "College GameDay" predictions for this pivotal Week 11 game?

Here's how the "GameDay" crew picked the Michigan-Penn State game, including predictions from Kirk Hebrstreit, Lee Corso and guest picker Nolan Smith:

Michigan-Penn State predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Nolan Smith, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Michigan

Nolan Smith: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

Lee Corso: Michigan

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Michigan-Penn State