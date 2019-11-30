Michigan penalized for untying Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins' shoe (Video)

A Michigan player was hit with a 15-yard penalty for untying J.K. Dobbins' shoe. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Early in the second quarter with his team leading Michigan 14-13, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins plunged up the middle for a four-yard gain. He was brought down by Michigan’s Carlo Kemp and Aidan Hutchinson, and Kemp was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play.

The penalty wasn’t called because Kemp was too rough. Nope, Kemp was flagged for… untying and removing Dobbins’ shoe. Really.

This rivalry is just different



Michigan actually untied @Jkdobbins22's shoe 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rz4Qq8eB5T — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2019

Michigan hasn’t been able to stop Dobbins throughout the first half, so Kemp and Hutchinson were looking for any way to get him off the field — even if it was just for one play while he re-tied his shoe. But because of the penalty, Dobbins had the time to get his shoe back on as the ball was advanced 15 yards into Michigan territory.

Six plays later, Dobbins was in the end zone for the second time, extending the Buckeyes’ lead to 21-13.

