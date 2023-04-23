Michigan Panthers USFL game vs. Philadelphia Stars: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Panthers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Stars (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

TV: FS1.

Line: Stars by 3.

• BOX SCORE

Game notes: The Panthers won their first game of the season, 29-13, over the Houston Gamblers. Panthers quarterback Josh Love completed 19 of 21 passes, breaking a USFL single-game record. He threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns. The Stars, last season's runner-up, knocked off the Memphis Showboats, 27-23, in Week 1.

