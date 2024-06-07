Michigan Panthers UFL playoff preview: Panthers seek revenge vs. Birmingham Stallions

The Michigan Panthers will have multiple goals Saturday when they face the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference title game: win a playoff game for the first time in three seasons, make it to the inaugural UFL championship and get payback for last week's last-second loss in the regular-season finale.

The Panthers and Stalions face off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Michigan dropped its final game of the season at Birmingham last weekend despite taking a lead into the final minute. The Panthers are in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, improving to 7-3 this year from 4-6 last season in the USFL. (The USFL and XFL merged this season to form the UFL.)

“To finish the year the way we did was an improvement over last year,” head coach Mike Nolan said. “Naturally, winning a playoff game, getting to the championship and winning the championship would be another improvement. That’s the goal of our football team. We are certainly capable of that goal.”

THE FINALE: Jake Bates misses FG in Michigan Panthers' 20-19 loss to Birmingham Stallions

To do that, Michigan must solve one of the few teams that puzzled them in 2024. Two of the Panthers’ three losses this season came at the hands of the Stallions, who are led by MVP favorite — and former Detroit Lions quarterback — Adrian Martinez powering the best offense in the league.

Both losses have come by a one-score margin: Birmingham handed Michigan its first loss, 20-13 in Week 2 at Ford Field, then triumphed over the Panthers at home on a 5-yard TD pass from Martinez to tight end Jace Sternberger to finish with the league’s best record, 9-1.

“As soon as the game ended, we were like, ‘OK, we know what we need to do, we’re going to get them back,” said Michigan running back Nate McCrary, a Muskegon native and Saginaw Valley State alumnus. “So the confidence is extremely high.”

The winner will face either the San Antonio Brahmas or the St. Louis Battlehawks, who play Sunday in the XFL Conference championship in St. Louis, Missouri. The UFL title game is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 16 in St. Louis.

When the Panthers have the ball

Michigan used four different starting quarterbacks this season, and often had two QBs going in a single game. Last week, Danny Etling returned from a hand injury to start before leaving for Bryce Perkins in the second half. Etling finished the game after Perkins left with a leg injury.

Nolan said Etling “will be the starter” in the playoffs. However, he did not rule out using Perkins, who is still being evaluated for availability for Saturday, or Brian Lewerke, who also started while Etling was out.

Michigan’s offense was stumped by the Stallions — which led the UFL in allowing just 18 points a game — in the second half last week, managing just a field goal after scoring on three of its first four possessions. The offense gained 324 yards, 203 of which came in the first half when Michigan scored 16 of their 19 points.

“*It just seemed like we came off a little slow,” McCrary said. “(It was) almost like they were doing the punching and we were just sitting there taking the blows.”

The Panthers struggled to sustain drives while ahead despite Etling going 16-for-31 for 195 yards and having four rushers combine for 135 yards, outgaining Birmingham by over 100 yards.

“We know the corrections we need to make individually,” McCrary said. “We went in and watched the film so we will handle business.”

Michigan’s RPO-based offense found seams on the ground after being held to just 47 yards rushing in the first matchup. The passing game, which revolves around quick throws primarily, couldn’t carry the offense though, and struggled again last game. Michigan finished the season third in total offense (300.7 yards per game) while averaging 125.3 rushing yards, second-most in the league, and scoring the most rushing touchdowns (19).

“Our offensive line has become a line that can run the football extremely well,” Nolan said. “Our offense has done a great job but the other day in the second half, I think we shot ourselves in the foot a couple times.”

When the Stallions have the ball

Michigan enters the playoffs allowing teams 19 points per game, third-best in the UFL, and is coming off a strong game that ended on a sour note.

The defense, which has been a strength all season, bottled up Birmingham’s offense until the final possession last week, when Martinez cobbled together a string of completions and two scrambles to lead the Stallions to the comeback win. Before that drive, Michigan had held Birmingham to 167 total yards and 13 points through 3½ quarters while recording five sacks and double-digit pressures.

“I think they changed their mindset a little bit until they caught back up and then they did what they normally would do,” Nolan said. “Adrian Martinez is always going to be a factor in that offense and a large one as well.”

The focus again will be on slowing down Martinez, who topped the All-UFL team after he threw for 1,749 yards (third-best in the UFL) and led the league in rushing (528 yards).

“Usually, you don't have the opportunity to come back the next week and right your wrongs,” said linebacker Bumper Pool, who signed with the Panthers midseason. “Usually, you have to take that towards the next team, but we can go back and fix the mistakes we made last week.”

Michigan’s front seven, which averaged three sacks per game this season, will be tasked with disrupting Martinez's timing by getting upfield while back-end defenders focus on their discipline while handling the dual-threat quarterback. The Panthers expect that Martinez and the Stallions — including the running back duo of C.J. Marable and Ricky Person Jr. — will run more Saturday; even with his scrambles, Martinez had just five rushing attempts in the season finale.

“There’ll be things that we do better just because we’ve seen it and getting those live reps late in the season is hard to replicate in practice,” Pool said.

Head coach Mike Nolan of the Michigan Panthers reacts against the Houston Roughnecks during the second quarter in the game at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit.

Mike Nolan, seven Panthers players receive league honors

Seven Panthers players were named to the All-UFL team released Wednesday, the most for any team in the league. Wide receiver Marcus Simms, defensive linemen Daniel Wise and Breeland Speaks, cornerback Nate Brooks, safety Kai Nacua, kicker Jake Bates and long snapper Jordan Ober were honored.

Simms, the only offensive player honored, finished with 426 receiving yards in eight games, averaging a league-high 18.5 yards per catch. Speaks led the UFL in sacks (9½) while Wise made a case for best defensive tackle before a season-ending injury after five games. Brooks recorded 36 tackles and an interception while Nacua led the team in tackles (47) and was tied for the league lead in interceptions with three. Bates was 17-for-22 on field goals and 3-for-4 on kicks longer than 60 yards, while Ober handled all snapping duties.

Nolan was named the UFL coach of the Year. Nolan, who is in his second year coaching the Panthers after decades of working in the NFL, received the award after leading Michigan to the longest winning streak in the UFL while navigating key injuries at quarterback and to linebacker Frank Ginda, the 2023 USFL Defensive Player of the Year and Michigan's leading tackler at the time of his injury.

“I don’t aspire to be anything other than the coach of this football team,” Nolan said days before the award announcement. “I’m not trying to go to the NFL, I’m not trying to do any of those things, I’m trying to help these guys achieve their dreams. And one of those dreams, aside from trying to get back to the NFL themselves, is to win a championship.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions UFL playoffs preview