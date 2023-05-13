Michigan Panthers struggle on offense in 23-7 loss to Pittsburgh Maulers

Oh, how quickly things can change in a football game.

The Michigan Panthers got off to a roaring start on Saturday in their third attempt to get their first win at Ford Field, but some costly early plays flipped the momentum and the Panthers lost, 23-7, to the Pittsburgh Maulers in an abysmal offensive performance.

After the Panthers forced a three-and-out on the Maulers' opening drive, return man Ishmael Hyman stood back to receive a punt. With his heels in the end zone, Hyman made the risky call to take it out. It was a wise move. Hyman weaved through the Maulers' return team all the way down to the Pittsburgh 26. The excellent field position was enough for quarterback Josh Love to capitalize, as he found tight end Cole Hikutini on a play-action pass over the middle from the 5 for the first score of the game.

That's where the offense stopped for Michigan.

Michigan Panthers quarterback Carson Strong passes against the New Jersey Generals during the first half on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Ford Field.

WHERE ARE THE FANS: Michigan Panthers are back home, but don't expect the area to notice much

The Panthers' Frank Ginda made an impressive diving interception a few plays after their score, but the team went three-and-out and was forced to punt, and that's when things flipped.

Following the punt, Maulers quarterback Troy Williams put together a six-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. Four plays later, the ball was back in the Maulers' hands when Panthers running back Reggie Corbin fumbled after a great punch-out by defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr.

Again, the Maulers capitalized, needing just four plays to score, and suddenly the Panthers found themselves in a 14-7 hole after taking an early lead.

Another great return for the Panthers, this time from Corbin, put Michigan in Pittsburgh territory. The Panthers were forced into a third-and-12 and a desperate Love tossed it deep into the end zone. The jump ball was intercepted by Mark Gilbert, who was tackled for a touchback.

That was enough for Panthers head coach Mike Nolan, who inserted rookie Carson Strong at QB with just over four minutes before halftime. The Panthers were able to draw some penalties, which helped them get a few first downs, but ultimately were forced to punt after a seven-play drive and the Maulers took a 14-7 lead into the half.

After the third consecutive drive from the Panthers that ended in a punt, the Maulers found some offense and got it down into Panthers' territory. That's when big Panthers defensive tackle Walter Palmore was ejected after a seemingly innocuous shove. However, refereeing expert Mike Pereira said on the USA broadcast that the ref saw Palmore spit on one of the Maulers' players, resulting in an automatic ejection. With the help of the penalty, the Maulers kicked a field goal and made it a 17-7 game.

The Maulers tried to let the Panthers back in the game when Williams fumbled on their own 24-yard line. But the Panthers once again failed to capitalize, with Strong throwing the team's second costly interception in the end zone. The pass was returned to the Michigan 24 by Arnold Tarpley III, dodging half the Panthers team along the way.

After the touchdown on the opening drive, the Panthers' drives ended thusly: punt, fumble, interception, punt, punt, punt, fumble, punt, interception, and turnover on downs. They were outgained, 299-152.

Next up, the Panthers will play the fourth and final game of their homestand at Ford Field against the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday at 4 p.m. (Fox).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers struggle in 23-7 loss to Pittsburgh Maulers