Michigan Panthers' Jake Bates kicks 62-yard field goal, a week after hitting from 64

Jake Bates of the Michigan Panthers is booting long field goals like no one else, at any level of football.

Last week, Bates kicked a 64-yard field goal as time expired to lead the Panthers to a victory in their first game with the new United Football League. Today, Bates kicked a 62-yard field goal in the Panthers' second game of the season.

There was only one 62-yard field goal in the NFL last season, by Matt Prater of the Cardinals. There were no field goals of longer than 62 yards in the NFL last season. Bates already has a 62-yarder and a 64-yarder, just two weeks into the UFL season.

Bates was a kickoff specialist in college and hadn't hit a field goal in a game since high school until he did it last week. He's already getting NFL attention, and it's safe to say he'll be in a training camp in July, as NFL teams will be very intrigued by this previously unknown player with a very strong leg.