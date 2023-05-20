Michigan Panthers game score vs. Birmingham Panthers: Time, TV, odds for USFL Week 6

2023 USFL Week 6: Michigan Panthers (2-3) vs. Birmingham Stallions (2-3)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit.

TV: Fox.

Line: Stallions by 5.

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers are down to two chances to snag a win at Ford Field (after losing their first three at home): Today, and the season finale against the Philadelphia Stars on June 18. The major issue has been the offense, which is one of the worst in the league (sixth in both passing and rushing, with 262.4 yards of total offense per game). And the issue there has been the QBs, veteran Josh Love and rookie Carson Strong. Both have thrown costly interceptions, and both have been benched mid-game for the other by coach Mike Nolan.

Michigan Panthers quarterback Carson Strong throws downfield during their game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The Maulers beat the Panthers, 23-7.

The defense has been OK, allowing just 282.4 yards per game (fifth in the league), but the Panthers will face a challenge in the Stallions, who haven’t missed a beat since losing starting QB J’Mar Smith in the opener. Alex McGough — from noted quarterback factory FIU — has completed 65.6% of his passes for 972 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. His preferred target has been 5-foot-11 Davion Davis (from Sam Houston State), who has 31 catches for 290 yards and three TDs. Don’t sleep on former Packers third-round pick Jace Sternberger, however; the ex-Texas A&M tight end has 18 catches for 264 yards (third in the league) and three TDs.

Birmingham also brings the league’s No. 4-ranked defense, allowing 181.2 yards passing and 138.8 yards rushing per game; at the heart of that is former Michigan defensive lineman Willie Henry. The 29-year-old is tied for the Stallions’ team lead with two sacks and also has two tackles-for-loss as part of his nine total tackles over five games.

After today’s game, the Panthers hit the road for three straight, visiting New Jersey (in Canton, Ohio), New Orleans (in Birmingham, Alabama) and then Pittsburgh (in Canton again) before that mid-June finale vs. the Stars. The Stallions, meanwhile, head back home for a road game against their hub-mates, the New Orleans Breakers, next weekend.

