Michigan Panthers game score vs. Pittsburgh Maulers: Time, TV, odds for USFL Week 5

2023 USFL Week 5: Michigan Panthers (2-2) vs. Pittsburgh Maulers (1-3)

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit.

TV: USA Network.

Line: Panthers by 3½.

Michigan Panthers quarterback Josh Love passes against the New Jersey Generals during the first half Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Ford Field.

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers’ long homestand at Ford Field hits Game 3 of 4 as the Pittsburgh Maulers — now in a more Steel City-appropriate black and yellow — visit Detroit at 12:30 p.m. on USA Network. The Panthers have yet to win at Ford Field — we guess SOME pro team has to miserable there every year, and if it’s not the Lions — but the Maulers present as solid an opportunity as any, coming in with a 1-3 record.

They’ve already tweaked the offense in Pittsburgh (or Canton, Ohio, which serves as the franchise’s home this season), as Troy Williams has supplanted James Morgan at QB. Williams passed for 217 yards last week and rushed seven times for 63 yards, a team high. The Panthers, meanwhile, are still looking for the solution at QB, with Josh Love — who began his USFL career last season in Pittsburgh's purple and red — and rookie Carson Strong (Nevada) sharing time in last week’s loss and not looking particularly good while doing so.

The Panthers wrap up their month-long stay at Ford Field with a visit from the Birmingham Stallions next Saturday at 4 p.m. on Fox. The Maulers, meanwhile, will have the early game Saturday, making a visit to Memphis. After that, it’s three straight road games for Michigan — New Jersey (in Canton), New Orleans (in Birmingham, Alabama), Pittsburgh (in Canton, again) — before they wrap up the season at home on June 18 against their hub-mate Philadelphia Stars.

