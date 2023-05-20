Michigan Panthers fall, 27-13, to Birmingham Stallions for fourth straight loss

Four tries, four losses.

The Michigan Panthers had a four-game homestand at Ford Field, but were unable to get a win in any of them, losing, 27-13, to the Birmingham Stallions in their final attempt during this run.

The Panthers were able to notch the game's first score on the opening drive, despite fumbling twice on the possession.

Michigan Panthers' Marcus Baugh (85) is tackled by two defenders during a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

On just the third play of the game, Panthers quarterback Josh Love dropped back and was sacked, with the ball squirting out and being recovered by the Birmingham Stallions. However, a defensive holding call reversed the turnover. After that, the Panthers were able to put together a drive, largely because of a fantastic throw by Love as he was getting drilled in the pocket. But on third-and-16, the Panthers fumbled again — but this time the ball bounced out of bounds and they were able to get a field goal from Cole Murphy. That was the Panthers' first score in their last 12 possessions.

After the long and eventful drive from the Panthers, the Stallions responded with a field goal drive of their own, tying the game at 3-3.

WEEK 5: Panthers struggle on offense in 23-7 loss to Pittsburgh Maulers

WEEK 4: Panthers lose, 29-10, to Memphis Showboats in second game at Ford Field

WEEK 3: Panthers' USFL debut at Ford Field spoiled in 28-13 loss to New Jersey Generals

WEEK 2: Panthers match 2022 win total in Week 2 of 2023 season with 24-10 win over Philly

WEEK 1: Panthers QB makes USFL history in 2023 season-opening win over Houston

As the second quarter got started, the Stallions kept marching on an impressive drive into the Panthers' territory. The Stallions got all the way down to the Michigan 7, but things went awry and actually got pretty heated after an apparent mistake by tight end Jace Sternberger. Despite the error, the Stallions took a 6-3 lead.

One of the themes of the game was the ability of Stallions quarterback Alex McGough to slip out of pressure in the backfield and make plays with his legs.

That was on perfect display on the first touchdown drive, as McGough just kept moving and moving in the pocket until he found something he liked. McGough, nearly crossing the line of scrimmage, eventually threw a dump-off pass to Zauqandre White, who ran it in for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Stallions a 13-3 lead with just 57 seconds to go in the first half.

WHERE ARE THE FANS: Michigan Panthers are back home, but don't expect the area to notice much

Michigan Panthers' Frank Ginda (5) tackles CJ Marable (11) during a game against Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

With just a little bit of time before the half, the Panthers were actually able to move into Stallions' territory. But with the ball on the Birmingham 22 and the clock ticking, Love had a brain fart: Instead of spiking the ball, hejust ran the ball into the line and the clock ran out, ending the Panthers' chance to score.

Remarkably, the Panthers were able to survive that momentum-killer and forced a punt on the opening drive of the second half.

Then, the Panthers put together their best drive in at least the last two weeks. A beautiful touchdown pass from Love was called back by a hands-to-the-face call, but not even the penalty could stop this drive. Love rebounded and finished off the 13-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Hikutini.

However, as has been the case over the Panthers' last few weeks, they were not able to capitalize on the momentum. McGough led the Stallions on an efficient 11-play drive, eventually finishing it off with a beautifully floated pass to running back CJ Marable to make it 20-10.

Just when the Panthers seemed down and out, the Stallions made a costly error. Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda forced a fumble just outside the red zone. But again, the Panthers could not convert, settling for a Murphy field goal.

After they were unable to take advantage of their good fortune, the Stallions punished the Panthers with a back-breaking drive. McGough continued his dominance with a 10-yard touchdown run.

Birmingham Stallions' Alex McGough (11) snaps the ball against the Michigan Panthers defense at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

He had 134 yards in the air, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and 84 yards on the ground.

Next up, the Panthers head to Canton, Ohio, to take on the New Jersey Generals at 5:30 p.m. May 28. It's the first of three road games before Michigan wraps up the regular season against its Ford Field hub-mate, the Philadelphia Stars, on June 18.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers lose, 27-13, to Birmingham Stallions