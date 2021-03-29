Michigan overpowers Florida State, heads to 4th Elite 8 in 10 years
Michigan bludgeoned Florida State in the paint en route to a 76-58 victory Sunday to advance to the Elite Eight.
Michigan basketball spent the week studying Florida State, then applied it all nearly perfectly to advance to the Elite Eight with a 76-58 victory.
Scottie Scheffler delivered the clutch putt to his win match against Matt Kuchar, who didn't make a putt all day. The result was a third straight all-American final in the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday. Scheffler, the 24-year-old Texas graduate who feels right at home at Austin Country Club, moved on to the championship match Sunday afternoon against Billy Horschel, who knocked out Victor Perez of France with a 3-and-2 victory.
The second day of the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA Tournament has seen two No. 1 seeds - Gonzaga and Michigan - reach the Elite Eight.
A spokesperson for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was just having a "broad conversation about a variety of ways to fund transportation."
Defensive tackle Kyle Love never signed with another team after being released by the Buccaneers last September and he won’t be signing anyone this year either. In a post to his Instagram account, Love wrote that he is “closing this chapter in my life and opening up a new one” away from the football field. [more]
Foul trouble, turnovers and cold shooting in the first half lead to an ugly Sweet 16 loss Sunday against Michigan.
After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. “Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I’m gonna fight,” Ngannou said. “If Jon Jones doesn’t come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I’ve decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years.” Ngannou maintained that while he’ll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. “I might be the champ, but I don’t make the call,” Ngannou said. “The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones].” TRENDING > Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou Francis Ngannou still thinks Jon Jones fight makes sense (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Francis Ngannou rubber faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 260
Here's how the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play final played out Sunday afternoon at Austin Country Club.
Franz Wagner is key to Michigan basketball advancing to the Elite Eight. Here's a look at players Loyola, Oral Roberts and others will lean on.
Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek recaps Houston's victory over Syracuse en route to their first regional final appearance in 37 years.
Prior to tipoff of Michigan's Sweet 16 matchup with Florida State, Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported that Isaiah Livers is out for the season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has the No. 1 recruiting class coming in next year ...
Whether it's Baylor or Arkansas, a proud program will see its long Final Four drought come to an end. For the third-seeded Razorbacks, the opportunity may be coming a bit quicker than expected in Eric Musselman's second season in charge. Top-seeded Baylor, meanwhile, has been a solid program for more than a decade under coach Scott Drew.
Corey Kluber will follow Gerrit Cole in the rotation and Jameson Taillon will be skipped the first time through as the team builds him up slowly in his return following Tommy John surgery.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had tough and exciting conversations Saturday morning, setting his 26-man Opening Day roster.
The matchup between Arkansas' Eric Musselman and Baylor's Scott Drew in the South Region final Monday night features coaches who've built on their dads' successes. Drew's father, Homer, was coach at Valparaiso for 22 years and went to the NCAA Tournament seven times.
Los Catrachos, who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics after falling to hosts Brazil in the semi-finals, went ahead on goals by American-born Honduran Juan Carlos Obregon and Luis Palma before the U.S. pulled one back in the 52nd minute. Honduras, who have qualified for four consecutive Olympics, opened the scoring in the final seconds of first-half stoppage time when Obregon bundled the ball home after Denil Maldonado headed it across the face of the goal.
Francis Ngannou has been the next big thing in the UFC heavyweight division for several years. All that potential was realized in six sensational minutes Saturday night when Ngannou took the belt away from the most accomplished fighter in the division’s history. Ngannou stopped Stipe Miocic with ferocious punches early in the second round to claim the heavyweight title at UFC 260.