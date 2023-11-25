Michigan outlasts Ohio State in The Game
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Wolverines third straight win over the Buckeyes and discusses how it affects the College Football Playoff picture.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Wolverines third straight win over the Buckeyes and discusses how it affects the College Football Playoff picture.
The stakes couldn’t have been higher, and Michigan got the best of Ohio State yet again.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Michigan game this week, plus the rest of the Week 13 college football schedule.
Michigan-Ohio State is finally here.
Watch a holiday edition of Fantasy Football Live on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for start-sit advice to get your lineup ready for Week 12.
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season and many of these games have CFP and conference title implications.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab get you ready for the weekend by attempting to sell each other on their hottest NFL takes. Fitz and Frank go back and forth as they debate the Cowboys, Dolphins, Seahawks, Brian Daboll and the Giants, MVP candidates, who will get the 1 seed and more. Next, Fitz is joined by Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson to discuss the Lions' amazing 2023 season, playing on Thanksgiving, Dan Campbell and much more. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to give his front office perspective on some of the news of the week, including whether he would play Kyler Murray if he were the Cardinals, Joe Burrow's potential MVP candidacy, the Miami Dolphins defense and the Giants' disastrous quarterback situation.
Just 11 Power Five teams have fewer than two losses.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Michigan State has found its new head football coach.
The Wildcats never led until the fourth quarter.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.
Texas used Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's public comments against him.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Texas’ time in the Big 12 is not over just yet.
Make sure to take a look at these free agents off the waiver wire to see if they can upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
The NFL offered a matchup like no other for its first Black Friday game.
It's rivalry week, and we didn't have to wait until Saturday to see crucial matchups with conference title implications.
The Tigers are 10-2 and should go to their first NY6 game in school history.
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.