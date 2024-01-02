Michigan opens as favorite over Washington in CFP Championship Game

They are the last schools standing. They also happen to be the last undefeated schools in FBS.

On Jan. 8 in Houston, Michigan and Washington will meet for the CFP Championship.

The schools come in a combined 28-0.

But someone has to be the favorite and someone has to be the underdog.

The opening line has Michigan as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Washington.

The initial totals like — Over/under — is set at 54 1/2 points.

