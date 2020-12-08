Michigan, Ohio State rivalry game canceled due to COVID-19
Biggest Big Ten rivalry game canceled due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
One of the biggest games in college football has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. Michigan announced on Tuesday that their annual rivalry game against Ohio State would be canceled.
"This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making,” the university said in a tweet.
Michigan also canceled their game against Maryland one week earlier. That decision was made after 12 members of the football program tested positive for COVID-19.
Under current conference rules, teams must play six games to qualify for the conference title game. That leaves Ohio State in the lurch with a 5-0 record and no more games on their schedule. However, reports say the conference is considering changing that rule to allow the Buckeyes to compete for the Big Ten Championship.
Michigan and Ohio State have played 116 times dating back to 1897. The Wolverines currently lead the all-time series 58-51-6, however the Buckeyes have dominated the rivalry recently. Ohio State has won eight-straight games against Michigan dating back to 2012.