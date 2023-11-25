Michigan-Ohio State 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Wolverines, Buckeyes?

The final weekend of the regular season is here, which means "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State headlines the college football slate.

The iconic rivalry is one of the most hyped editions of the matchup in recent memories as both the No. 3 Wolverines and No. 2 Buckeyes enter the game with undefeated 11-0 records and an 8-0 mark in Big Ten play. On top of that, the winner earns a spot in the Big Ten championship against Iowa, which would only bolster its College Football Playoff resume.

ESPN's "College GameDay" is also in Ann Arbor for the highly anticipated game, with former Michigan defensive end and Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson serving as the celebrity guest picker.

How did the "College GameDay" crew pick the game? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Co. picked between the Wolverines and Buckeyes:

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Ohio State

Aidan Hutchinson: Michigan

Kirk Herbstreit : Ohio State

Lee Corso: Ohio State

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Michigan-Ohio State