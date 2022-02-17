Michigan offers big-time Notre Dame commitment

This past early signing period Jim Harbaugh and Michigan were able to successful pry longtime Notre Dame commitment Amorion Walker from the Fighting Irish class. Now the ever lovable skunk-bears are at it again, this time trying to steal one of the top defenders in Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class.

Peyton Bowen, a four-star safety and top-100 national prospect committed to Notre Dame on New Year’s Day this year and figures to be a huge part of Marcus Freeman’s secondary before long. Despite his commitment, Michigan extended a scholarship offer to Bowen that he announced on social media Wednesday night.

Is it annoying to see? Certainly.

Does it mean that Bowen is going to go the route of Walker? Hardly. Although it’s possible.

Is this the way every big-time college football program does it (including Notre Dame)? Absolutely so there will be plenty more of it to come.

