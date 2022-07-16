Michigan’s Oct. 1 trip to Iowa pegged by Athlon Sports as the Wolverines’ biggest trap game

Kinnick Stadium has been a house of horrors for Michigan as of late. Dating back to the 2009 season, Iowa has handed the Wolverines four consecutive losses in Iowa City.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan isn’t outright picking more of the same just yet, but he’s at least on red alert. Lassan listed Michigan’s trip to Iowa as the Wolverines’ biggest trap game in 2022.

The Wolverines have lost four in a row at Iowa. With Michigan State and Penn State visiting Ann Arbor, a road trek to play the Hawkeyes might be all that stands between 11-0 going into the finale against Ohio State. – Lassan, Athlon Sports.

While the Hawkeyes have won four straight over Michigan at Kinnick, there’s also the revenge factor at play for Iowa. The Hawkeyes were embarrassed by the Wolverines in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game, 42-3.

Michigan rushed for 211 yards and four rushing scores as the Wolverines outgained Iowa in total offensive yards 461 to 279. Donovan Edwards even threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson on a trick play. It was a night to forget for Iowa, and it’s safe to say the Oct. 1 date versus the Wolverines will be one that’s circled on the Hawkeyes’ calendars.

Maybe a return to Iowa City will be just what the doctor ordered to completely flip the script in 2022.

The longest streak of home wins for Iowa over Michigan in program history began in 2009 with a 30-28 triumph. Hawkeyes quarterback Ricky Stanzi tossed a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Tony Moeaki of 34 and 42 yards. Meanwhile, Iowa’s defense forced five Michigan turnovers.

Then, in 2011, a late defensive stand secured a 24-16 victory. On four consecutive snaps over the game’s final 16 seconds, Iowa kept Michigan out of the end zone from the 3-yard line.

Iowa running back Marcus Coker rushed 29 times for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback James Vandenberg passed for 171 yards and a touchdown to tight end Brad Herman to help the Hawkeyes to that 2011 win.

In 2013, Iowa overcame four turnovers, including three interceptions from then-Hawkeyes quarterback Jake Rudock, to top Michigan, 24-21. The Hawkeyes erased a 21-7 halftime deficit as they held the Wolverines to just 158 yards of total offense. Mike Meyer had what proved to be the game-winning, 34-yard field goal with 6:02 remaining.

Iowa wide receiver Tevaun Smith and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz both had touchdown grabs and running back Mark Weisman added a rushing touchdown.

Finally, in 2016, Keith Duncan delivered a game-winning, walk-off, 33-yard field goal to down No. 2 Michigan, 14-13. That win catapulted Iowa to bowl eligibility and represented the Hawkeyes’ first victory over a top-five opponent since 2010. While Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard passed for just 66 yards, Hawkeyes running back Akrum Wadley rushed for 115 yards and had the game’s only touchdown reception from Beathard.

