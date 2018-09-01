Michigan and Notre Dame fans roast Urban Meyer at 'GameDay'

Urban Meyer won’t coach until Week 4. (AP Photo)

Urban Meyer didn’t catch a break in the crowd at ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning.

The suspended Ohio State coach was the topic of numerous signs in the crowd made up of Michigan and Notre Dame fans. Given that Michigan is Ohio State’s biggest rival, it was expected that Meyer would get roasted. And that expectation was fulfilled.





“I had a better sign but Urban Meyer Covered It Up” #GameDaySigns pic.twitter.com/baUbhlbUtl — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 1, 2018









Meyer is currently suspended for his role in the handling of accusations against former assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired on July 23 after allegations of domestic abuse were revealed three days after his ex-wife had obtained a protection order against her.

A day later, Meyer said a 2015 accusation of domestic violence against Smith was “nothing” despite later admitting that he knew of the allegation at the time. Smith was never charged.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1. He’s suspended through the weekend and will be allowed to coach the team during the week before Weeks 2 and 3 but can’t coach the team during those two games. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as the team’s interim coach.

