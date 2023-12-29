Michigan not watching film on iPads, like Alabama. 'Coach is trying to protect our players'

LOS ANGELES − The lead up to the Rose Bowl continues to experience twists and turns.

First Alabama football revealed Thursday it hadn't been watching film individually ahead of the game vs. Michigan. Then the Wolverines said Friday they stopped watching film on their individual iPads on Thursday, according to receiver Roman Wilson.

"I think (Coach Jim Harbaugh) brought it up in November or something like that, but he officially turned them off for everyone yesterday," receiver Roman Wilson said Friday morning.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy said Michigan hadn't been watching film on iPads since all of November.

Earlier in the availability on Friday morning, Wilson was asked what he made of his opponent doing something like that before playing Michigan.

"It's just a precaution thing," Wilsons said. "Coach Harbaugh turned our iPads off too. It's just a feeling. Coach is trying to protect our players and things like that. When you first see it, you kind of laugh a little bit. It's kind of outrageous that things like that are going on. But you can't really blame them with the things going on in college football these days."

And by turning them off, Wilson meant that Michigan isn't watching film on their iPads either. Everything film wise is in the facility or with the team, Wilson said.

"Nowadays with everyone being able to get into wherever, it's good we shut the iPads down," tight end Colston Loveland said.

Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond made the Crimson Tide's decision known the day before.

"We were able to watch film as a team, but like personally we can't watch film because I don't know, some reason Michigan stealing signs," Bond said Thursday. "Our coaches told us that probably like a week ago, right before we left to come here."

A former Michigan staffer is accused of devising an in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme. The staffer, Connor Stallions, was suspended then later resigned. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was also fired in the aftermath, after he didn't "abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program or others," per his termination letter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten in November.

